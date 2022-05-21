Developing countries moving from pursuers of global governance to contributors: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 11:14, May 21, 2022

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that emerging markets and developing countries have become contributors to rather than pursuers of global governance.

Wang made the remarks when chairing a dialogue via video link between BRICS foreign ministers and their counterparts from emerging markets and developing countries.

Wang said that since the 21st century, the rise of emerging markets and developing countries has become an irreversible trend. Developing countries have become an important engine stimulating world economic growth and a new force promoting the evolution of the international pattern.

He said that, developing countries have joined hands in the past in the struggle against imperialism and colonialism to open up a new era of independent development. Today, all should also make concerted efforts to improve global governance and strive for greater development space.

"We should uphold the spirit of solidarity and mutual assistance, and rely on the mechanisms of the Group of 77, the Non-Aligned Movement, the SCO and the BRICS countries to carry out South-South cooperation with a wider scope, in a wider field and at a deeper level," Wang said.

All sides need to strengthen communication and coordination within frameworks such as the G20, World Trade Organization, International Monetary Fund and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, Wang said. All sides should also enhance the right of discourse, agenda setting and rule making, and promote the development of the global governance system in a more just and rational direction, Wang said.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)