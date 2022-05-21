International community should give priority to development: Chinese FM

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that developing countries should work to push the international community to prioritize development in global governance.

Wang made the remarks on Thursday while chairing a virtual dialogue between BRICS foreign ministers and their counterparts from emerging markets and developing countries.

Wang pointed out that the development gap between the North and the South is widening, the energy of international development and cooperation is weakening, and the pandemic is worsening the plight of developing countries.

"China is ready to increase input in development cooperation and work with other countries to deepen and deliver concrete results on the Global Development Initiative, build a global partnership for development, foster an international environment conducive to development, and use the results of development to benefit developing countries," said Wang.

He said that, at present, the anti-globalization trends, unilateral sanctions and sci-tech barriers have seriously affected the economic and social development of emerging market economies and developing countries.

Developing countries must be helped better integrate into the international division of labor and cooperation, and share the dividends of globalization, Wang said.

On the development of science and technology, he said no one can suppress the scientific and technological innovation of other countries.

It is necessary to promote global science and technology governance and let developing countries catch up with innovation and development. It is also necessary to strengthen global health governance and ensure the accessibility of vaccines in developing countries, he said.

