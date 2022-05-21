China donates anti-COVID-19 materials to Sudan

Xinhua) 11:11, May 21, 2022

Sudan's acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Al-Sadiq (R) and Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin sign documents for the donation of anti-COVID-19 materials in Khartoum, Sudan, May 19, 2022. China has donated anti-COVID-19 materials worth 4.55 million yuan (around 680,000 U.S. dollars), including facial masks and respirators, to Sudan to help the African country fight the pandemic. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)

KHARTOUM, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China has donated anti-COVID-19 materials worth 4.55 million yuan (around 680,000 U.S. dollars), including facial masks and respirators, to Sudan to help the African country fight the pandemic.

The hand-over ceremony was held on Thursday at the Friendship Hall in Sudan's capital Khartoum, and the documents were signed by Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin, Sudan's acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Al-Sadiq and acting Minister of Health Haitham Awadalla.

Ma praised the cooperation between China and Sudan within the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"China and Sudan, getting through the crisis in unity, set up another example of the defining future of bilateral friendship," said the Chinese ambassador.

"China will continue to provide assistance as much as possible for our Sudanese friends," he added.

For his part, Ali Al-Sadiq commended China's continued support to Sudan in all fields.

"This donation is yet another generous offer, which reflects that the spirit of health cooperation between the two countries is stronger than ever," he noted.

Sudan's acting Health Minister Haitham Awadalla praised China's supportive stance on Sudan.

"This is not the first time, and of course not the last, through this pandemic, that we receive several donations and several technical support from China," Awadalla said.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sudan in March 2020, China has provided medical aid as well as donated the Sinopharm vaccines to help the country combat the disease.

