China's massive UHV project ready for 2,000-km power transmission

Xinhua) 11:10, May 21, 2022

NANJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The construction of the Baihetan-Jiangsu 800-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current power transmission project was completed on Friday, according to State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd.

The project, with its transmission line stretching about 2,080 km, is expected to transmit clean hydropower from southwestern province of Sichuan to east China's economic powerhouse Jiangsu Province at the end of June, the company said.

The project will be put into full operation at the end of this year, with power transmission capacity reaching 8 million kW, the company added, noting that advanced technologies like drones and AI recognition have been applied to enhance efficiency.

The construction of the project started in December 2020 as part of China's west-to-east power transmission program. Once operational, it will deliver more than 30 billion kWh of electricity annually, helping reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 25 million tonnes every year.

The trend of green power transmission is set to continue as China steps up its capacity for clean and renewable power generation.

Multiple UHV power line projects will be built in the northwestern and southwestern regions during the 2021-2025 period. They are expected to have a capacity to transmit a total of 56 million kW of power.

