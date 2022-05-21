HK, Macao affairs office of State Council congratulates John Lee's appointment as new HKSAR chief

Xinhua) 11:09, May 21, 2022

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council on Friday expressed sincere congratulation to John Lee after he was appointed by the central government as the sixth-term chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Lee has been working in multiple positions in the HKSAR government for a long time. He is patriotic, loves Hong Kong, maintains a firm stance, knows government operations well, has a strong sense of responsibility and is pragmatic and capable. He has won the endorsement from a broad spectrum of people in Hong Kong and a high degree of trust from the central government, the spokesperson said.

The next five years will be crucial for Hong Kong as it has transited from chaos to order and is advancing to prosperity, said the spokesperson, adding that the new chief executive and the new term of the HKSAR government shoulder great responsibility and missions.

The spokesperson also expressed the confidence that Lee would form a patriotic, capable and united team that is dedicated to serving the people and will lead Hong Kong to write a new chapter of development.

The central government will adhere to the principle of "one country, two systems" under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy, give its full support to the law-based governance of the HKSAR chief executive and the government, and support Hong Kong's COVID-19 response, economic growth, and people's livelihood improvement, said the spokesperson.

