HKSAR gov't strongly opposes European Commission report on Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Friday expressed strong opposition to the remarks in a report on Hong Kong issued by the European Commission (EC) and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The HKSAR government urges again the EC to respect the international law and basic norms governing international relations, and to stop interfering in the internal affairs of China through Hong Kong affairs, it said in a statement.

The statement debunked the report's various unfounded criticisms and misleading comments against the HKSAR government on issues including the Legislative Council (LegCo) election, national security law in Hong Kong, judicial independence, and press freedom.

The LegCo election was conducted in accordance with the law, and was open, fair, honest, and efficient, said the statement.

The HKSAR government also reiterated that all law enforcement actions taken by the law enforcement agencies under the national security law in Hong Kong, or indeed any local legislation, are based on evidence, strictly according to the law and for the acts of the persons or entities concerned, and have nothing to do with their political stance, background or occupation.

The HKSAR has all along been unwaveringly committed to the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, which underpins the city's success as an international business and financial center, said the statement.

Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the HKSAR government has been firmly committed to safeguarding the freedoms of the press and speech, both of which are protected under the Basic Law of the HKSAR and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance, according to the statement.

