Shooting in downtown Chicago leaves 2 dead, 8 wounded

Xinhua) 11:05, May 21, 2022

CHICAGO, May 20 (Xinhua) -- A mass shooting resulting from a brawl among a group of teenagers downtown here late Thursday has left two dead and eight wounded, the Chicago Tribune reported on Friday.

All gunshot victims were in serious to critical condition, and an additional victim has suffered burns, possibly from being injured on the nearby CTA Red Line subway, the local media quoted Chicago Fire Department spokesman Juan Hernandez as saying.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. local time (0340 GMT) outside a subway station blocks from the Magnificent Mile, Chicago's premier commercial district. Police have arrested one person and recovered a gun from the scene.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has denounced the "outrageous act of violence" and promised to put more police officers in the area.

After a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at Millennium Park in downtown Chicago last Saturday evening, Lightfoot has imposed a weekend curfew for minors.

Rules released Thursday and signed by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner ban teens younger than 18 from the Millennium Park after 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, unless they're accompanied by an adult. The rules took effect Thursday.

The rules also warn that the ban on teens in Millennium Park could be expanded to other days and time on "an as-needed basis."

As summer comes, violence and crime are increasing in Chicago. Chicago police said five people were killed and 28 others were injured in 28 separate shootings in the past weekend.

