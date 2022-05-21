Chinese, Nicaraguan FMs hold phone conversation, vowing to boost cooperation

Xinhua) 11:02, May 21, 2022

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held a phone conversation with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.

Wang said that in the past six months since the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Nicaragua, both sides have promoted bilateral cooperation at high speed and of a high standard, making a good start.

That fully demonstrates that the resumption conforms to the general trend of history and the times, and serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and their people, he said.

China regards Nicaragua as a reliable and important partner, firmly supports its sovereignty, independence and national dignity, and respects the development path it has independently chosen, Wang stressed.

Wang said he appreciates Nicaragua for adhering to the one-China principle, opposing any form of "Taiwan independence" and firmly supporting China's position on issues concerning China's core interests.

China, Wang said, is ready to strengthen the docking of development strategies with Nicaragua under the framework of the Belt and Road, so as to turn their complementary advantages into cooperation momentum.

The Chinese side firmly supports Nicaragua's economic and social development and will continue to provide assistance to Nicaragua in its fight against COVID-19, Wang said.

He expressed his expectation that the two sides will accelerate the negotiation and signing of an early harvest arrangement, and on this basis, launch the negotiation on a free trade agreement between the two countries.

China encourages enterprises with strength and good reputation to take an active part in Nicaragua's economic development, and stands ready to work with Nicaragua to push forward cooperation in such fields as culture and education, said Wang.

The Chinese diplomat noted that China supports the establishment of Confucius Institutes in Nicaraguan universities and boosting local exchanges, so as to consolidate public support and social foundation for the two countries' friendship.

Both China and Nicaragua are committed to safeguarding fairness and justice, opposing unilateralism and power politics and supporting democratic international relations, said Wang.

China stands ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with Nicaragua in international affairs, jointly hold high the banner of multilateralism, promote international solidarity and cooperation, implement the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, said Wang.

Moncada, for his part, said that there is only one China in the world and Nicaragua will unswervingly adhere to the one-China principle.

Since the resumption of their diplomatic ties, the bilateral relations have achieved rapid and high-quality development, Moncada said, thanking China for its substantial assistance in Nicaragua's fight against the pandemic as well as in its economic and social development.

Nicaragua highly recognizes a series of international initiatives put forward by China and stands ready to support and join the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, the minister said.

Nicaragua is willing to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields, strengthen coordination and cooperation with China in international affairs, and join hands with China to oppose hegemonism, advance the process of world multi-polarization and safeguard world peace and security, he added.

