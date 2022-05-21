Liaison office of central gov't congratulates John Lee on HKSAR chief executive appointment

HONG KONG, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday extended congratulations to John Lee on his appointment by the central government as the HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive.

The State Council, China's cabinet, decided at a meeting on Friday to appoint Lee as the sixth-term chief executive of the HKSAR.

A spokesperson for the office said in a statement that Lee will surely lead the new HKSAR government and unite people from all walks of life to break new ground in Hong Kong's development.

Since his election victory by an overwhelming majority, Lee has been busy enriching and improving his policy agenda, and maintaining close communication with the current-term HKSAR governance team on issues such as economic development and people's livelihood, the spokesperson noted.

The liaison office will fully support Lee and the HKSAR government in exercising law-based governance, fully and faithfully implementing the principle of "one country, two systems," and leading Hong Kong to embark on a journey of progressing from order to prosperity, the spokesperson said.

