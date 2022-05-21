Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR urges EU to take off tinted glasses, face up to Hong Kong's bright future

Xinhua) 11:00, May 21, 2022

HONG KONG, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday strongly disapproved and firmly rejected a report on Hong Kong released by the European Union (EU).

The report yet again slandered that China undermined "one country, two systems," vilified Hong Kong's transition from chaos to stability, and defamed Hong Kong's democracy, freedom and the rule of law, said a spokesperson for the office, urging the EU to stop its botched political performances.

The spokesperson pointed out that democracy, rights and freedoms are neither pretexts for illegal activities nor excuses for interfering in others' internal affairs.

Facts have proved that with the implementation of the national security law in the HKSAR and the successful practice of Hong Kong's new electoral system, China's national security has been better safeguarded, Hong Kong society more stable and united, Hong Kong's business environment more favorable, and its rule of law and justice upheld, the spokesperson said.

Since last year, the three important elections in Hong Kong have all been held smoothly, the spokesperson said, adding that the election results are what Hong Kong residents hoped for, meet people's aspirations for peace, stability and progress, and reflect high expectations of people from all walks of life in Hong Kong for a better future.

The elections have further implemented the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and fully demonstrated that Hong Kong's new electoral system is an effective system in line with "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's reality, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that as an unprecedented initiative of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government, the practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong is a great success and has shown the strong vitality and resilience of the policy.

The central government has fully and faithfully implemented the principles of "one country, two systems," "the people of Hong Kong administering Hong Kong," and a high degree of autonomy, and acted in strict accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the European side turned a blind eye to the violent criminal activities that put Hong Kong in danger during the 2019 unrest and to its own problems, but instead smeared Hong Kong at every big event that helps Hong Kong to move from chaos to stability and violated international law and the basic norms governing international relations.

Noting that Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs and brook no external interference, the spokesperson said that no slanders or hysteria of outside actors can stop Hong Kong's transition from chaos to stability and prosperity.

"The Chinese side is firmly determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, to protect Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and to ensure the sustained implementation of 'one country, two systems,'" the spokesperson said.

The office urged the European side to recognize the situation, put itself in the right position, change course, refrain from misleading comments and deeds, and stop its futile efforts to go against the historical trend.

