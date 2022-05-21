Russia to cut gas supplies to Finland starting Saturday

Xinhua) 10:13, May 21, 2022

MOSCOW, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Russia's Gazprom Export will suspend gas deliveries to Finland from Saturday, as it had not received the necessary payment in rubles from Finnish state-owned energy firm Gasum.

"By the end of the working day on May 20 (the payment deadline stipulated by the contract), Gazprom Export did not receive any payments from Gasum for the gas supplied in April," local media reported citing Gazprom Export.

"Gazprom Export has notified Gasum of the suspension of gas supplies starting from May 21, 2022, until payment is made in accordance with the procedure established by the decree," it said.

Gazprom Export sent a letter to Gasum in April, requiring the company to pay for gas in rubles instead of euros. "Gasum did not accept the offer of the Russian company and applied to arbitration regarding the contract," according to the Finnish energy firm.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)