African countries report 7,985 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as tally nears 11.59 mln

Xinhua) 10:13, May 21, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The African continent reported 7,985 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Friday evening.

Figures from the Africa CDC showed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent rose from 11,580,073 Thursday to 11,588,058 as of Friday.

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 252,862 while 10,911,109 people who have been infected with the disease have recovered, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,915,258 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 1,166,224 as of Friday evening.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

