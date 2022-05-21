We Are China

Shanghai reports 84 confirmed, 784 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:10, May 21, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 84 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 784 local asymptomatic cases on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

