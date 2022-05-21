China to accelerate construction of national park, botanical garden systems

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China will establish a new batch of national parks this year amid its efforts of accelerating the construction of its national park and botanical garden systems.

The news was revealed Friday during a promotional activity for the 2022 International Day for Biological Diversity, which falls on May 22.

China has established a system with national parks as its mainstay, supported by nature reserves and supplemented by nature parks. The system has protected over 90 percent of terrestrial ecosystem types and 71 percent of wild flora and fauna species by placing them on a national protection list.

However, the degradation trend of biodiversity is yet to be curbed, said Sun Jinlong, Party chief of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, calling for greater efforts from the international community.

Sun underlined the need to accelerate the pace of improving the policy system regarding biodiversity, and to guide more participants from the public to take part in the protection efforts.

