Youth in Xinjiang work out better life in fishing industry

Xinhua) 11:04, May 20, 2022

URUMQI, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Abdulkerem Ahat, 26, cuts carbon fiber material into strips to make fishing rods at a workshop of an equipment industrial park in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Abdulkerem and his family live in a small village at the edge of the Taklimakan Desert. The family used to struggle due to limited financial means, but now Abdulkerem is on track to build a better life.

"When I was a child, catching fish barefoot in a ditch was my fondest memory. I didn't expect that there would be a modern enterprise in my hometown, and I could get a job there making fishing rods," he said.

More than 200 young people from nearby towns and villages work for the same company as Abdulkerem.

Ibrahim Memet, a colleague of Abdulkerem, said he is satisfied with the pace of life at the workshop. "This is my first job. I work eight hours a day and can take a break after lunch. The more skilled workers are willing to teach me and I find the working environment very enjoyable."

Now, the 24-year-old considers fishing his new hobby. "There are many nice places to go fishing in my hometown. Before I came to this company, I had little knowledge of fishing. Now, I love to buy our own products and invite my friends to come fishing with me," he said.

"At present, our company is on the right track. There is huge market potential both home and abroad. We will strive to provide more and better jobs for local people," said a senior manager of the company.

The company looks to boost production capacity, so more people can find passion working in the recreational fishing industry, the manager added.

