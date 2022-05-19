Home>>
Unknown hepatitis in children: Will it become a pandemic too?
(CGTN) 17:32, May 19, 2022
The number of cases of a mysterious acute hepatitis in children continues to increase worldwide, with most cases occurring in Europe. As of May 10, 348 suspected cases had been reported in at least 20 countries. Information and data have pointed to an adenovirus called adenovirus-41 (HAdV-41) as the possible culprit. Does it have anything to do with COVID? Will it become a pandemic? How do we protect ourselves from it?
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Interview: No hypothesis convincing enough to define cause of unknown child hepatitis outbreak, says British virologist
- China makes progress in curbing hepatitis infection
- Chinese hospitals offer free screening for hepatitis
- Anti-hepatitis group urges for more investment in hepatitis elimination
- China hospital heads sacked after hepatitis C outbreak
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.