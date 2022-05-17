Nutritious meals offered to Lhasa primary schools in SW China's Tibet

Xinhua) 10:09, May 17, 2022

Students of a branch school of Lhasa Experimental Primary School have lunch in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 12, 2022. With the operation of a catering company, some 12,000 students of six primary schools in Chengguan District of Lhasa now enjoy nutritious lunches.

The catering company, dubbed "central kitchen" for local schools, has been put into operation since March this year to provide meals for primary schools without canteens in the district. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A staff member conducts sampling check of meals for primary students at a catering company in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 12, 2022.

(Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Staff members pack meals at a catering company in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 12, 2022.

(Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A staff member makes food at a catering company in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 12, 2022.

(Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Staff members prepare food material at a catering company in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 12, 2022.

(Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Staff members transfer food material at a catering company in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 12, 2022.

(Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

