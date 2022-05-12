25 injured after passenger plane veers off runway in southwest China

Xinhua) 17:01, May 12, 2022

Photo taken on May 12, 2022 shows the accident site where a passenger plane veered off the runway during take-off and caught fire at the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing.(Xinhua/Liu Chan)

CHONGQING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-five people were injured after a passenger plane veered off the runway during take-off and caught fire at an airport in southwest China's Chongqing at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, airport sources said.

The passenger plane operated by Tibet Airlines was carrying 113 passengers and nine crew members on board, said the sources.

All people aboard the plane were evacuated and the injured were rushed to hospital for treatment.

