International Nurses Day marked in Syria

Xinhua) 16:57, May 12, 2022

A nurse works at a hospital in Damascus, Syria on May 11, 2022. The International Nurses Day falls on May 12. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

