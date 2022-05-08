Saudi king admitted to hospital for medical checkups: royal court

Xinhua) 20:07, May 08, 2022

RIYADH, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been admitted to a hospital in Jeddah for medical checkups, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the royal court.

The king, in his 80s, was admitted on Saturday to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi coastal city Jeddah, according to the statement.

King Salman ascended to the throne in January 2015 after the death of his brother King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

