In pics: Formula One Grand Prix of Miami qualifying session

Xinhua) 18:46, May 08, 2022

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz of Spain competes during the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, the United States, May 7, 2022. (QIAN JUN M via Xinhua)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (R) of Monaco speaks with Red Bull's Max Verstappen of the Netherlands following the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, the United States, May 7, 2022. (QIAN JUN M via Xinhua)

Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu of China competes during the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, the United States, May 7, 2022. (QIAN JUN M via Xinhua)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen of the Netherlands competes during the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, the United States, May 7, 2022. (QIAN JUN M via Xinhua)

Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu of China reacts before the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, the United States, May 7, 2022. (QIAN JUN M via Xinhua)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of Monaco competes during the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, the United States, May 7, 2022. (QIAN JUN M via Xinhua)

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton of Britain competes during the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, the United States, May 7, 2022. (QIAN JUN M via Xinhua)

