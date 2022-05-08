Languages

China's forex reserves fall in April

(Xinhua) 16:41, May 08, 2022

　　BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves fell to 3.1197 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of April, down 68.3 billion U.S. dollars, or 2.14 percent, from the end of March, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed on Saturday. 

