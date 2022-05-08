China's forex reserves fall in April

May 08, 2022

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves fell to 3.1197 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of April, down 68.3 billion U.S. dollars, or 2.14 percent, from the end of March, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed on Saturday.

