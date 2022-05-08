Senior legislators meet to deliberate laws

Xinhua) 16:32, May 08, 2022

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee held a meeting on Saturday in Beijing.

The meeting, presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, heard reports on changes made to a draft revision to the Law on Physical Culture and Sports, a draft black soil conservation law, a draft amendment to the Anti-monopoly Law, and a draft amendment to the procedural rules of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting deliberated the drafts and ordered efforts to improve them after extensively soliciting comments and suggestions.

