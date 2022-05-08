Chinese premier stresses effort to stabilize employment, attain annual target

Xinhua) 14:41, May 08, 2022

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged efforts to help as many market entities as possible to stabilize their posts and expand job opportunities.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in his instructions to a national video and telephone conference on stabilizing employment held in Beijing on Saturday.

Efforts should be made to ensure the completion of the annual employment goals and tasks, Li said.

China will intensify efforts to implement the employment-first policy, and keep employment and the economy stable, according to Li.

Burden-easing policies such as tax and fee cuts will see faster implementation to help market entities, especially medium and small firms as well as self-employed individuals, to tide over difficulties and keep their job posts, said the premier.

Efforts will be made to boost the healthy growth of the platform economy while encouraging mass entrepreneurship and innovation, so as to create more job opportunities, said Li.

Li also underlined promoting employment and services for key job-hunting groups, including college graduates and migrant workers, and carrying out massive vocational-skills training services.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended Saturday's meeting and delivered a speech.

Despite a stable start this year, China's employment is faced with more risks and challenges due to multiple factors both at home and abroad, said Hu.

He urged the relevant departments to prioritize stabilizing employment, improve employment services in a targeted manner, and strengthen the accurate delivery of employment information.

