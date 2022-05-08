Investiture ceremony of Emmanuel Macron as French President held in Paris

Xinhua) 13:19, May 08, 2022

France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the investiture ceremony at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua)

French Senate President Gerard Larcher arrives at the Elysee Palace for the investiture ceremony of Emmanuel Macron as French President in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the investiture ceremony at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua)

French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops in the gardens of the Elysee Palace after the investiture ceremony in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua)

President of the French national assembly Richard Ferrand arrives at the Elysee Palace for the investiture ceremony of Emmanuel Macron as French President in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops in the gardens of the Elysee Palace after the investiture ceremony in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua)

French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops in the gardens of the Elysee Palace after the investiture ceremony in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua)

French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops in the gardens of the Elysee Palace after the investiture ceremony in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua)

The Elysee Palace is seen before the investiture ceremony of Emmanuel Macron as French President in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. Macron won the second round of the election held on April 24 with an absolute majority of 18,768,638 votes (58.55 percent of the valid ballots cast). According to law, Macron's second term must begin no later than May 14. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo arrives at the Elysee Palace to attend the investiture ceremony of Emmanuel Macron as French President in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. Macron won the second round of the election held on April 24 with an absolute majority of 18,768,638 votes (58.55 percent of the valid ballots cast). According to law, Macron's second term must begin no later than May 14. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Former French President Francois Hollande arrives at the Elysee Palace to attend the investiture ceremony of Emmanuel Macron as French President in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. Macron won the second round of the election held on April 24 with an absolute majority of 18,768,638 votes (58.55 percent of the valid ballots cast). According to law, Macron's second term must begin no later than May 14. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin arrives at the Elysee Palace to attend the investiture ceremony of Emmanuel Macron as French President in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. Macron won the second round of the election held on April 24 with an absolute majority of 18,768,638 votes (58.55 percent of the valid ballots cast). According to law, Macron's second term must begin no later than May 14. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin arrives at the Elysee Palace to attend the investiture ceremony of Emmanuel Macron as French President in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. Macron won the second round of the election held on April 24 with an absolute majority of 18,768,638 votes (58.55 percent of the valid ballots cast). According to law, Macron's second term must begin no later than May 14. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Elysee Palace is seen before the investiture ceremony of Emmanuel Macron as French President in Paris, France, May 7, 2022. Macron won the second round of the election held on April 24 with an absolute majority of 18,768,638 votes (58.55 percent of the valid ballots cast). According to law, Macron's second term must begin no later than May 14. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)