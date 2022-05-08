Home>>
China reports no case of "unknown hepatitis" in children: official
(Xinhua) 12:17, May 08, 2022
BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission (NHC) said that no case of acute hepatitis in children of unknown etiology has been reported in the country yet.
Health authorities and medical institutions at all levels are closely following and continuously monitoring the situation, the NHC added.
