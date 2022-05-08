China reports no case of "unknown hepatitis" in children: official

Xinhua) 12:17, May 08, 2022

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission (NHC) said that no case of acute hepatitis in children of unknown etiology has been reported in the country yet.

Health authorities and medical institutions at all levels are closely following and continuously monitoring the situation, the NHC added.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)