1,115 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 12:15, May 08, 2022
BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,115 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its Sunday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 205,270 as of Saturday.
