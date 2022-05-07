Vice premier inspects soybean production in NE China

May 07, 2022

HARBIN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has called for multi-pronged measures to increase soybean production and improve the country's soybean self-sufficiency capacity.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection trip to northeast China's Heilongjiang Province from Thursday to Friday.

Noting that the soybean output and planting area in the northeast region account for about 60 percent of the country's total, Hu stressed the important role of the region in achieving the goal of expanding soybean planting.

Efforts should be made to better leverage supportive policies for grain production, ensure the provision of agricultural supplies and machinery, and enhance agricultural technology guidance, he said.

Hu also underscored expanding the soybean planting area with multiple measures. The breeding of high-quality soybean varieties should be strengthened, while the application of high-efficiency planting techniques should be promoted to increase production capacity, according to Hu.

