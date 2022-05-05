Chinese embassy rebukes Washington's false claims against China over Ukraine issue

Xinhua) 08:38, May 05, 2022

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in the United States on Tuesday rebuked the U.S. State Department's recent false claims that Chinese officials and media "routinely amplify Kremlin's propaganda, conspiracy theories, and disinformation" on the Ukraine issue.

Asked by the press to comment on a statement posted Monday on the U.S. State Department's website, the embassy's spokesperson said "China's position on the Ukraine issue is impartial, objective and beyond reproach."

"When it comes to spreading disinformation, the U.S. side should seriously reflect on itself," the spokesperson said, noting that "Over the years, the U.S. has waged wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, killing 335,000 civilians. This is not disinformation."

"The vast majority of countries in the world stand for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and negotiation, and none of them wants to see the situation escalate or even get out of control. This is not disinformation," the spokesperson added.

"In the working document submitted by the U.S. to the meeting of the State Parties to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) in November 2021, the U.S. admitted that it has 26 biolabs in Ukraine. According to the fact sheet released by the Department of Defense in March 2022, the U.S. is supporting 46 facilities in Ukraine," the spokesperson said. "These are not disinformation."

The spokesperson urged Washington to welcome joint verification by the international community under the UN and the BWC, adding that "blaming and smearing just won't solve the problem."

