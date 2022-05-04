Home>>
Chinese scientific expedition team reaches Mt. Qomolangma summit
(Xinhua) 14:39, May 04, 2022
Photo taken on May 3, 2022 shows a meteorological emergency support vehicle at the Mount Qomolangma base camp. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
MOUNT QOMOLANGMA BASE CAMP, Tibet, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Members of a Chinese expedition team reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma on Wednesday.
