China's mobile game market expands in Q1

Xinhua) 13:19, May 04, 2022

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- China's mobile game sector registered steady growth in the first quarter of the year (Q1), according to a report released by CNG, a research agency in the sector.

The sales revenue of the country's mobile game industry topped 60.43 billion yuan (about 9.13 billion U.S. dollars) in the period, up 2.72 percent year on year and rising 9.28 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021, the report showed.

The total revenue of the country's game market stood at over 79.47 billion yuan, up 3.17 percent year on year and 10.08 percent quarter on quarter.

China-developed games raked in more than 4.55 billion dollars in the overseas market, edging down 0.54 percent on a quarterly basis, according to the report.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)