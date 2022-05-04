9 arrested over building collapse in central China

Xinhua) 13:18, May 04, 2022

CHANGSHA, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Nine people have been arrested for their roles in the recent collapse of a self-built residential building in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, authorities said on Tuesday.

The people's procuratorate of Wangcheng District in Changsha said that four of the individuals arrested were charged with causing a major liability accident, and the other five were accused of providing false documents.

The collapse took place at 12:24 p.m. on Friday in Changsha's Wangcheng District.

Further investigation is underway.

