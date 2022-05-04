At least 16 killed in bus-fuel truck collision in Ukraine

Xinhua) 11:13, May 04, 2022

KIEV, May 3 (Xinhua) -- At least 16 people were killed and six others were injured on Tuesday in a collision between a passenger bus and a fuel truck in Ukraine's western Rivne region, the National Police of Ukraine said.

The two vehicles collided at about 7:20 p.m. local time on the Kiev-Chop highway near the village of Sytne and caught fire, the police said on Facebook.

Traffic on the Kiev-Chop highway in this section was completely closed following the accident, and a team of investigators was working on the site, the police said.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)