China to advance research in philosophy, social sciences

Xinhua) 14:29, April 28, 2022

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese authority published a plan Wednesday to develop philosophy and social sciences during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

The country aims to develop philosophy and social sciences with Chinese characteristics, which have considerable academic frameworks, strong academic capacities, high research levels, and international influence, noted the plan issued by the general office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

More resources will go to Marxism research, adapting Marxism to China's conditions and keeping it updated.

The country will speed up its efforts to establish a discipline system, academic system, and discourse system of philosophy and social sciences with Chinese characteristics and enhance their independence, creativity, adaptivity to the local context, and competitiveness.

It will also step up efforts to build new think tanks with Chinese characteristics to contribute to the country's decision-making process, governance, and economic and social development, said the plan.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)