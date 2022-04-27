Green lifestyle gains popularity in China

A green and low-carbon way of life is gaining increasing popularity in China, thanks to the country’s various efforts in recent years.

The country has encouraged the use of energy-efficient appliances, with subsidies for purchasing energy-saving appliances, and programs of replacing old home appliances with new ones.

Statistics from an e-commerce platform show that sales volume of air conditioners with the highest energy-efficiency grade surged by 98 percent year on year in 2021, accounting for more than 60 percent of all the conditioners sold throughout the year, while those of energy-efficient fridges saw a year-on-year increase of 62 percent.

“This is the latest air conditioner with the highest energy-efficiency grade, and saves much more energy than any other air conditioners of the same rated power with lower energy-efficiency grade. Indeed, it’s a little bit expensive, but it saves energy effectively, and can be bought at a lower price at shopping festivals,” said Qu Jiliang, head of a home appliance store in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, adding that consumers can receive subsidies.

“Energy-efficient appliances help us live a green life,” said Chen Ailing, a customer in the store who was choosing an air conditioner.

In addition, the country has reduced the use of disposable tableware, while encouraging the use of recyclable alternatives. China has generally stopped production of disposable foam plastic dinnerware, with over 90 percent of plastic dinnerware made from polypropylene, according to Li Jinhui, secretary general of Solid Waste Treatment and Utilization Committee of China Association of Environmental Protection Industry (CAEPI), and professor at School of Environment, Tsinghua University. CAEPI data shows that about 885 million sets of disposable tableware were cut in the first half of 2021 in food delivery services across the country.

Zhao Guangyuan, executive vice president of the Shijiazhuang Catering Association in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, called on restaurants to use less disposable tableware, and encouraged relevant departments to vigorously support restaurants and create an environment of fair competition.

Photo shows an intelligent seat in Fushan Jiaoye Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.(Photo/Fuzhou Evening News)

Moreover, China has advocated green travel. Southeast China's Fujian Province, for example, has built many bike lanes, pedestrian walkways, and other facilities to support green transport in recent years. By the end of 2021, the province had over 6,600 kilometers of green pathways.

Lin Yifei, a citizen in Fuzhou, capital of Fujian, often walks on a 20-km pedestrian walkway in the city’s Fushan Jiaoye Park. The walkway is supported by an intelligent system he designed, which collects data from users of the walkway.

“There are 20 checkpoints along the way. Users may check in at any of them, so their data will be recorded,” introduced Lin. Lin, who often checks in at the checkpoint at the entrance of the walkway, added that he made the design because he wanted to equip the walkway with a real-time feedback system like the systems found in gyms.

Furthermore, users get extra bonus for checking in, which enables them to enjoy more services, including access to phone chargers on intelligent seats installed along the lane.

“Slow transportation lanes are, in essence, green travel option for local residents. With these intelligent lanes, people will enjoy this low-carbon way of travel,” remarked Chen Zhiliang, a designer of Fuzhou Planning & Design Research Institute Group Co. Ltd.

