Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin, UN chief meet to discuss Ukraine

Xinhua) 14:05, April 27, 2022

KIEV -- Russia's missile strike has damaged a key road-railway bridge over the Dniester Estuary in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, Odesa City Council said on Telegram Tuesday.

The movement across the bridge, which connects the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with other districts of the Odesa region, was suspended after the attack, the council said in a statement.

- - - -

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met with visiting United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the Kremlin on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Putin told Guterres that the Ukrainian issue arose after the 2014 "unconstitutional coup" in Kiev and people in Donbass remained under blockade and military pressure even after the Minsk agreements on a peaceful settlement were reached.

- - - -

KIEV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday met with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to discuss Bucharest's support for Kiev, the presidential press service said.

During the talks, Zelensky thanked Romania's government for the assistance, including the defense aid it has provided for Ukraine.

- - - -

KIEV -- The Russian military appointed a new "head" of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine on Tuesday after seizing the Kherson city council on Monday, said Gennady Laguta, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

In a video address published on Telegram, Laguta said that Russian forces also introduced a new "mayor" of Kherson city.

- - - -

BERLIN -- Germany would supply Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine and provide training for the country's soldiers, Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday.

"If Ukraine urgently needs such air defense systems, then we are ready to support them," Lambrecht said at an international consultation meeting in the U.S. Air Force base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate. ■

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)