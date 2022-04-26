Number of kindergartens in China grows by 77 pct in past decade

Xinhua) 16:30, April 26, 2022

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The number of kindergartens in China reached 295,000 in 2021, up nearly 77 percent from a decade ago, figures from the country's Ministry of Education showed Tuesday.

Of all the new kindergartens established in the period, around 60 percent are located in rural areas. By 2021, the country also boasted 245,000 government-funded and privately-run non-profit kindergartens, representing 83 percent of all kindergartens in the country.

The figures also showed that the gross preschool enrollment ratio rose to about 88 percent in 2021 from 62.3 percent in 2011.

The preschool education workforce in the country is also experiencing strong growth. According to the ministry, in 2021, the number of kindergarten principals and professional teachers in the country reached over 3.5 million, 2 million more than in 2011.

