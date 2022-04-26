China to cut reserve requirement ratio for foreign currency deposits

April 26, 2022

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank announced Monday that it will cut the reserve requirement ratio for foreign currency deposits by 1 percentage point from the current 9 percent to 8 percent, starting from May 15.

The move aims to strengthen the management of foreign currencies in financial institutions, the People's Bank of China said in an online statement.

