Home>>
China to cut reserve requirement ratio for foreign currency deposits
(Xinhua) 11:09, April 26, 2022
BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank announced Monday that it will cut the reserve requirement ratio for foreign currency deposits by 1 percentage point from the current 9 percent to 8 percent, starting from May 15.
The move aims to strengthen the management of foreign currencies in financial institutions, the People's Bank of China said in an online statement.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.