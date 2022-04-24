Sewage treatment to improve in rural China

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China will improve sewage treatment in its vast rural areas and the rural life sewage treatment rate will reach 40 percent in 2025 from 28 percent in 2020, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Friday.

Government organs, market entities and villagers will be encouraged to join hands to achieve the goal, the ministry said.

Rural sewage treatment has faced challenges of high cost, long investment return cycle, and lack of maintenance staff.

The move was a part of China's efforts to push forward rural vitalization.

Earlier this year, China unveiled its "No. 1 central document" for 2022, outlining vital tasks to comprehensively advance rural vitalization.

The year 2022 will be a crucial year for aligning the efforts of consolidating and expanding poverty alleviation achievements with rural vitalization endeavors.

Banks and insurers are encouraged to optimize financial services to advance rural vitalization, China's top banking and insurance regulator said in March.

