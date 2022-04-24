Home>>
World Book Day marked across China
(Xinhua) 08:39, April 24, 2022
A teacher and her students read books on World Book Day in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province on April 23, 2022. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
- World Book Day marked in N China's Hebei
- In pics: World Book Day: One-day tour to world libraries
- Xi encourages whole Chinese society to read more
- How to tell the Journey to the West in less than 10 minutes
- Feature: Israeli publisher telling stories of China in Hebrew
- Int'l Book Fair opens in Sarajevo
- China to step up preservation, publication of ancient books
- New book on China by renowned British sociologist published
- China's national library gears up for World Book Day
- World Book Day marked in European countries
- World Book Day marked in China
- People across China enjoy reading on World Book Day
- Photo story: Find time for reading
- World Book Day: Where do we read?
- Latin Americans celebrate Book Day with music, poetry, drama
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.