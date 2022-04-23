Police responding to "active threat" in Washington, D.C., 3 shooting victims reported

Xinhua) 14:11, April 23, 2022

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Police are responding to a shooting involving at least three victims in northwest Washington, D.C. on Friday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that "the location of this incident is 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW" and that they "are in the area conducting active sweeps."

"There have been at least 3 victims located of two adult males and one juvenile female," they wrote.

Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted the police are "responding to an active threat," while urging residents nearby to shelter in place.

No information on the condition of the victims or any arrests has been released.

The University of the District of Columbia's Van Ness campus is on lockdown. Students and other members of the university community are also advised to shelter in place.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)