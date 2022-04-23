Sound legislation urged for Qinghai-Tibet Plateau ecological conservation

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attends a symposium on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau ecological conservation in Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Friday urged the advancement of sound legislation work to protect the ecological environment of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks while attending a symposium on the matter.

Noting that legislation work should be more targeted, feasible and workable, Li stressed the importance of efforts to prioritize ecological preservation and highlight ecological security and restoration.

Legislation should be focused on enhancing the prevention and management of ecological risks, and strike a balance between ecological protection, industrial production and people's livelihoods in a scientific manner, Li said.

He also underscored efforts to undertake solid research and consultation, and better integrate the legislation with other relevant laws.

