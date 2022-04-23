Local rangers help protect Yoigilangleb Qu in NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 13:40, April 23, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows rangers patroling around Yoigilangleb Qu (river) in Qumalai County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Yoigilangleb Qu (river) is located at the core area of Sanjiangyuan National Park. Sanjiangyuan, meaning the "source of three rivers," is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Rangers patrol around Yoigilangleb Qu (river) in Qumalai County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 21, 2022. Yoigilangleb Qu (river) is located at the core area of Sanjiangyuan National Park. Sanjiangyuan, meaning the "source of three rivers," is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

