Hong Kong's university entrance exam commences smoothly amid waning pandemic

HONG KONG, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) examination kicked off on Friday as scheduled, with anti-pandemic measures in place to ensure a smooth run of the important test which will be taken by nearly 50,000 students this year.

A special examination site has been set up at the quarantine center at Penny's Bay for candidates who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as those classified as close contacts of infected cases, while charter bus services are available for students who will take the exam at the facility.

Candidates are required to measure their body temperature, complete rapid antigen testing and fill in the health declaration form before arriving at the examination centers.

A 1.8-meter seating distance between the candidates is arranged inside the exam rooms, with air circulation ensured.

Hong Kong was faced early this year with the outbreak of the fifth wave of COVID-19 pandemic, which was thereafter brought under control with the staunch support of the central government and the concerted efforts by all sectors of the community, said Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam when inspecting an examination center on Thursday.

This wave of the pandemic has shown a continuous downtrend after reaching the peak in early March, she noted. On Friday, Hong Kong registered 290 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 284 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed.

With the examination timetable compressed to three weeks, the written examinations of various subjects will be held between April 22 and May 14. The date of releasing the examination results will be July 20.

