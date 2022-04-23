Home>>
Russia aims at full control of Donbass, southern Ukraine: general
(Xinhua) 13:28, April 23, 2022
MOSCOW, April 22 (Xinhua) -- One of the tasks of the Russian Armed Forces during the ongoing second stage of the special military operation is to "establish full control over Donbass and southern Ukraine," Deputy Commander of Russia's Central Military District Rustam Minnekaev said Friday.
The control of Donbass will make it possible for Russia to create a land corridor to Crimea and influence Ukraine's vital facilities, including Black Sea ports where agricultural and metallurgical products are delivered to other countries, Minnekaev said at a defense industries meeting.
The control of Ukraine's south will open another way out to Transnistria, the major general added.
