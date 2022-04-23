Mechanized planting helps cotton farmers in Xinjiang during sowing season

Xinhua) 13:27, April 23, 2022

Workers operate a seeder in Ili Mehmet's cotton field in Shawan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 16, 2022. Ili Mehmet, 50, lives in Shawan, a major cotton-producing area in Xinjiang.

During the sowing season in spring, farm works were carried out mainly by hired mechanized planting teams. But Ili Mehmet still spends his spare time in the 700 mu (about 46.7 hectares) of cotton field he contracted with his business partner Duan Zhizhong, learning new planting techniques from others.

Besides working in the cotton fields, he also takes care of more than 100 sheep raised at home. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Ili Mehmet works on the seeder in his cotton field in Shawan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 16, 2022.





Ili Mehmet's wife Hernipam Kurban checks on the plastic mulch in their cotton field in Shawan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 19, 2022.





Ili Mehmet (R) and Duan Zhizhong work in the cotton field in Shawan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 16, 2022.





Ili Mehmet rests at home in Sangongdian Village in Shawan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 17, 2022.





Ili Mehmet looks at the seeder as workers take a break from work in his cotton field in Shawan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 16, 2022.





Ili Mehmet (2nd, R) discusses sowing plans with Duan Zhizhong as workers operate a seeder in his cotton field in Shawan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 16, 2022.





Workers operate a seeder in Ili Mehmet's cotton field in Shawan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 16, 2022.





Ili Mehmet looks on as workers operate a seeder in his cotton field in Shawan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 19, 2022.





