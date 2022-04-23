Home>>
2022 Artist Project held in Toronto, Canada
People visit the 2022 Artist Project in Toronto, Canada, on April 21, 2022. Showcasing original artworks by over 200 contemporary artists across Canada, this annual art fair is held from April 21 to 24 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
An artwork is seen during the 2022 Artist Project in Toronto, Canada, on April 21, 2022. Showcasing original artworks by over 200 contemporary artists across Canada, this annual art fair is held from April 21 to 24 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People visit the 2022 Artist Project in Toronto, Canada, on April 21, 2022. Showcasing original artworks by over 200 contemporary artists across Canada, this annual art fair is held from April 21 to 24 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
