New high-speed railway line operational in central China

Xinhua) 11:37, April 23, 2022

WUHAN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- A new high-speed railway section in central China's Hubei Province began operation Friday.

The Huanggang-Huangmei high-speed railway, with five stations along its route, has a designed speed of 350 km per hour and is connected to China's artery of the Beijing-Hong Kong Railway.

The 126.85-km line involves 78 bridges and 15 tunnels, with a combined length of 101 km. A maximum of 12 pairs of trains will ply the railway per day depending on the number of passengers, according to China Railway Wuhan Group Co., Ltd.

The line is important for improving the railway network along the Yangtze River Economic Belt and promoting the revitalization and development of the old revolutionary base areas in the Dabie Mountains.

Construction of the line started in December 2018.

