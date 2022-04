We Are China

Employees work on truck assembly line at production base in Hefei

Xinhua) 11:37, April 23, 2022

An employee works on a truck assembly line at a production base of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp. Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Bin)

An employee works on a truck assembly line at a production base of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp. Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows a truck assembly line at a production base of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp. Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

An employee works on a truck assembly line at a production base of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp. Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

An employee works on a truck assembly line at a production base of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp. Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Bin)

An employee works on a truck assembly line at a production base of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp. Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Bin)

An employee works on a truck assembly line at a production base of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp. Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)