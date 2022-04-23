Spring scenery of West Lake in Hangzhou
Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows a view of the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. West Lake is famous for its picturesque scenery as well as the historic relics. West Lake was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2011. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Panorama photo taken with a drone on April 12, 2022 shows a view of the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.
Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a view of the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.
